Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of lineup Monday

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks clinched home field for the NL wild-card game with Sunday's walkoff win, so Goldschmidt will get a well deserved breather Monday. In his place, Christian Walker will start at first base and bat cleanup.

