Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of lineup Monday
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
The Diamondbacks clinched home field for the NL wild-card game with Sunday's walkoff win, so Goldschmidt will get a well deserved breather Monday. In his place, Christian Walker will start at first base and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs homer in Saturday loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Scores three runs Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws closer to 20-20 season•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects for 35th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Breaks minor skid with two-hit outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Muscles homer in series finale•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...