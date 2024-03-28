The Diamondbacks placed Sewald (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Sewald is eligible to return from the IL on April 8, but given that he was diagnosed earlier this week with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, he'll most likely be sidelined beyond the 15-day minimum. In Sewald's absence, the Diamondbacks are likely to turn over closing duties to Kevin Ginkel.