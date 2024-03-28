The Diamondbacks placed Sewald (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Sewald is eligible to return from the IL on April 8, but given that he was diagnosed earlier this week with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, he'll most likely be sidelined beyond the 15-day minimum. In Sewald's absence, the Diamondbacks are likely to turn over closing duties to Kevin Ginkel.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Starting season on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: No runs allowed•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Another run-free outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Throws inning in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Nets $7.35 from Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Secures sixth save of postseason•