The Diamondbacks recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Reno ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Padres, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Since being traded from Milwaukee in exchange for Andrew Chafin ahead of the deadline, Strzelecki has surrendered three runs in just 4.1 innings with Triple-A Reno. He'll now join the D-backs' bullpen for the first time to provide extra depth for Saturday's twin bill, but there's no guarantee Arizona uses him based on his recent struggles.