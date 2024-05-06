The Guardians optioned Strzelecki to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
After being called up from Triple-A in advance of the Guardians' weekend series with the Angels, Strzelecki proceeded to make his lone appearance on Friday, when he fired two scoreless innings of relief. He'll be replaced in the Cleveland bullpen by left-hander Sam Hentges (finger), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
More News
-
Guardians' Peter Strzelecki: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Guardians' Peter Strzelecki: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Peter Strzelecki: Recalled from Columbus•
-
Guardians' Peter Strzelecki: Acquired by Cleveland•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Optioned to minor-league camp•