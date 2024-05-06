Share Video

The Guardians optioned Strzelecki to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

After being called up from Triple-A in advance of the Guardians' weekend series with the Angels, Strzelecki proceeded to make his lone appearance on Friday, when he fired two scoreless innings of relief. He'll be replaced in the Cleveland bullpen by left-hander Sam Hentges (finger), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

