The Guardians recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He was called up with the Guardians placing Shane Bieber (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, with the ace pitcher set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Cleveland acquired Strzelecki from Arizona on March 28 after the Diamondbacks designated the right-hander for assignment. Strzelecki split time between the Diamondbacks and Brewers last season and finished with a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 37 innings.
More News
-
Guardians' Peter Strzelecki: Acquired by Cleveland•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Sent down following twin bill•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Promoted as 27th man•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Strzelecki: Dealt to Arizona•