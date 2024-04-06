The Guardians recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He was called up with the Guardians placing Shane Bieber (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, with the ace pitcher set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Cleveland acquired Strzelecki from Arizona on March 28 after the Diamondbacks designated the right-hander for assignment. Strzelecki split time between the Diamondbacks and Brewers last season and finished with a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 37 innings.