The Diamondbacks designated Strzelecki for assignment Monday.

A trade-deadline pickup from the Brewers last August, Strzelecki made only one appearance for Arizona after he struggled to an 8.76 ERA and 2.31 WHIP over his 12.1 innings at Triple-A Reno following the deal. Strzelecki will be ticketed for a relief role at Reno to begin the 2024 campaign, but he'll first have to pass through waivers after Arizona moved him off the 40-man roster Monday.