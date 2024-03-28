The Guardians acquired Strzelecki from the Diamondbacks on Thursday for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.
Strzelecki had been designated for assignment by Arizona and has now found a new home. The reliever will head to Columbus for now but should be an option for Cleveland's bullpen eventually.
