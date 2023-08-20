Strzelecki was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Strzelecki served as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres and allowed a hit and two walks during 1.1 scoreless relief innings. He'll head back to the minors but could rejoin the Diamondbacks at some point if they need additional bullpen help.
