Strzelecki was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Strzelecki served as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres and allowed a hit and two walks during 1.1 scoreless relief innings. He'll head back to the minors but could rejoin the Diamondbacks at some point if they need additional bullpen help.