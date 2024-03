Strzelecki was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The right-hander was acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Brewers at the deadline last summer but made just one big-league appearance after the trade. Strzelecki had a decent 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 37 frames in the majors, but he struggled at Triple-A Reno with 12 earned runs allowed in 13 outings.