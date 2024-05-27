The Guardians optioned Strzelecki to Triple-A Columbus on May 16.

Strzelecki was called up from Triple-A on May 13 but stuck around with the big club for just three days before being sent out to Columbus when fellow reliever Sam Hentges returned from the paternity list. Since his demotion to Triple-A, Strzelecki has appeared in three games and has struck out five over four innings while giving up one earned run on two hits and no walks.