Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out seven
Ray allowed one earned on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
As he has for much of the season, Ray struggled to find the strike zone Saturday. Only 56 of his 104 pitches went for strikes and he has now walked at least four batters in four of his last five starts. However, he managed to work around that by striking out seven batters and generating an impressive 16 swinging strikes. The only run he surrendered came on a leadoff home run by Mitch Haniger in the first inning. That said, while his control remains an issue, he displayed plenty of positives to build off in this start.
