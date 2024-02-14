Ray (elbow) said Wednesday that he's been cleared to throw three times per week as he works his way back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ray was limited to just one start in his second season with the Mariners in 2023 before requiring the major elbow procedure. He was dealt to the Giants in January and appears to be on track with his recovery, though he's not expected to be available to make his San Francisco debut until sometime around the All-Star break.