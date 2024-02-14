The Giants placed Ray (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ray's 40-man roster spot will be given to Austin Warren, who signed with the Giants on Wednesday. Ray underwent Tommy John surgery in May and has recently been cleared to throw three times per week, but he is not expected to join the Giants' rotation until the second half of the season.
