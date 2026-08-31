Ray did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

Ray's only blemish came when Junior Caminero led off the fourth inning with a solo homer. The left-hander has now held opponents to two or fewer runs in four of his five starts since joining the Padres, posting a 3.42 ERA during that span, though his control remains a concern with a 5.5 BB/9. Through 149 innings this season, Ray owns a 3.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 126:73 K:BB. His next start is scheduled for the Yankees on Saturday.