Ray allowed one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Ray's short outing came down to inefficiency -- he needed 84 pitches (55 strikes) to get the 10 outs. It's been a bumpy September for the veteran lefty, who has allowed 14 runs over 16.2 innings with a 14:11 K:BB this month. His regular season is likely done at a 13-8 record with a 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 140:84 K:BB over 31 games (30 starts) between the Padres and the Giants. Ray is lined up to pitch in the wild-card series in the likely event the Padres secure a playoff spot.