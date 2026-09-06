Ray (11-8) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one batter over 2.1 innings.

Ray breezed through the first inning, retiring the side in order on three groundouts while tossing just eight pitches. The rest of the lefty's start went in the complete opposite direction, however, as he gave up four runs on three hits and three walks in the second frame and another run on two hits and a walk in the third before being pulled with one out. Overall, Ray threw just 36 of 68 pitches for strikes and notched only four whiffs. Control has long been an issue for the veteran hurler, and things haven't changed since he's joined the Padres, as Ray has now walked 20 batters over 29 innings across six starts with his new club. He had mostly gotten away with the free passes coming into Saturday, yielding two or fewer runs in four straight outings, but there's always going to be a risk of an implosion with a pitcher who puts runners on via walks as frequently as Ray does.