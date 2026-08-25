Ray allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Monday.

Ray and Braxton Ashcraft traded zeroes until the sixth inning, when Pittsburgh notched a pair of runs on Ray's ledger. The first came on an Esmerlyn Valdez solo homer, while the second run crossed the plate on a double after Ray departed. While his final frame spoiled Ray's shot at a second straight quality start, it was nonetheless an overall positive outing by the left-hander, who has given up two or fewer runs in three of his four outings since joining San Diego at the trade deadline. Ray will likely need to clean up his 15:13 K:BB across 20.1 innings during that span to build consistent success, but he's being counted on fortify a Padres rotation that could get back both Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Nick Pivetta (forearm) at some point in September.