Ray (13-8) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

After giving up five runs in back-to-back starts, Ray was a little better this time out, though he was trending even better before giving up a two-run home run to Kyle Karros in the sixth inning. This was his 12th quality start of the year, which has been a given any time he makes it through six innings in a start. The southpaw has a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 138:83 K:BB across 162.1 innings over 30 games (29 starts) on the year. Ray is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Dodgers.