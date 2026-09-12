Ray (12-8) allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings, earning the win over the Giants on Friday.

Ray didn't pitch well, but he did enough to get the win over his former team. He's now allowed 10 runs across 7.1 innings over his two starts in September, and he's winless over his last four outings. For the season, the southpaw is at a 3.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 132:81 K:BB across 156.1 innings through 29 games (28 starts). He'll look to build off his 100th career win when he takes the mound in Colorado next week.