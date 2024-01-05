The Giants acquired Ray (elbow) from the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Ray is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery and is not expected to return until after the All-Star break. However, once healthy, the Giants are hoping he can offer them the frontline rotation help they've been craving. Ray is owed $73 million over the next three seasons, although he can opt out after the 2024 campaign. The lefty won the American League Cy Young award in 2021 with the Blue Jays before holding a 3.71 ERA and 212:62 K:BB over 189 innings in 2022 in his first season in Seattle.