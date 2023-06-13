The Mariners transferred Ray (elbow) to the 60-day injured list on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Ray underwent Tommy John surgery in May and will be out until midway through 2024, so it's hardly a surprise to see him land on the 60-day IL. His transfer makes room for Ty Adcock to join the Mariners' bullpen while Penn Murfee (elbow) is out.
