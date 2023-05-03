Ray underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas at the TMI Sports Medicine facility. Ray will travel to Arizona in a few weeks following his initial recovery to begin his rehab. The left-hander has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season, and it's very likely that Ray will miss time to begin the 2024 campaign as well.
