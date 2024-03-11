Ray (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ray likely won't be an option for the Giants until the second half of the season while he completes his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May, but he's seemingly steered cleared of any major setbacks through the first 10 months of his rehab program. Though pitchers have returned from the elbow operation in as few as 12 months, Ray's procedure also included a flexor tendon repair, so he'll likely be facing a longer recovery timeline than the typical Tommy John patient.