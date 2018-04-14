Souza (pectoral) is scheduled to rejoin the Diamondbacks on Monday, when he will resume baseball activities, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Souza, who has been sidelined since March 21 with a right pectoral strain, was shut down earlier in the week after experiencing soreness during an extended spring training game. The setback isn't considered significant, and it's likely that Souza would have already been cleared to resume workouts if he hadn't left the team to tend to a family matter. With Souza due to return to Arizona this week, the Diamondbacks should soon establish a target return date for the outfielder after they have a chance to see how he looks while performing on-field activities.