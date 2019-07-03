Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Wild again in no-decision
Clarke completed 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one.
Clarke was handed an early three-run lead but could not make it out of the fourth inning, departing with two outs after allowing a game-tying two-run home run and an infield single to the opposing pitcher. He was once again a victim of his own wildness, throwing balls on 32 of his 71 pitches and walking three batters. After beginning the season by pitching 10.2 innings without issuing a walk, Clarke has now allowed 17 free passes in his last 31.1 frames while seeing his ERA rise by over four runs during that stretch. Overall, the 26-year-old has posted a 6.21 ERA and 1.57 WHIP while allowing ten homers in 42 innings this season. Assuming he sticks in the rotation, he'll need to demonstrate better command to turn things around in the second half.
