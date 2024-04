Troy will miss 4-to-6 weeks at High-A Hillsboro with a left hamstring strain, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lauded as one of the best prospects in Arizona's farm system, Troy has slashed .184/.231/.286 across 52 plate appearances in High-A to begin the season. If the 22-year-old infielder is able to bounce back at the plate once he returns from his injury in late May or early June, he could earn a promotion to Double-A Amarillo by the end of the season.