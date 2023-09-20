Troy underwent surgery for a fractured foot last week, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Troy showed up in the dugout at Chase Field on Tuesday, wearing a walking boot on his left foot. The 21-year-old shortstop, who was selected with the 12th overall pick this summer, said he originally hurt the foot in March when he was hit by a pitch but played through the injury. Troy added that stitches are set to be removed in two weeks and expects a full off-season of training. He hit .394/.478/.699 this year at Stanford, then slashed .271/.374/.469 in 27 games between the Arizona Complex League and High-A Hillsboro.