Troy (hamstring) has taken live at-bats, but the organization is being conservative with his running program, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Troy, who landed on High-A Hillsboro's 7-day injured list April 26, is tracking toward a mid-June return, according to Diamondbacks farm director Shaun Larkin. Before straining his left hamstring, Troy appeared in 12 games for Hillsboro and slashed .184/.231/.286 with one home run and five stolen bases.