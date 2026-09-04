The Diamondbacks activated Troy (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Troy has been sidelined for almost two months with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 9-for-25 with one home run and a 6:5 BB:K over seven rehab games with Triple-A Reno. The 24-year-old was garnering regular playing time when he got hurt, but Arizona has since traded for Lars Nootbaar and had other outfielders return from injury, so Troy might struggle to crack the lineup on a steady basis now.