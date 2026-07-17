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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Likely out 3-to-4 weeks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Troy (shoulder) is expected to remain out for roughly 3-to-4 weeks, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

A sprained AC joint in Troy's right shoulder caused him to move to the injured list Wednesday, and it now seems like he won't be able to make it back before the end of the month. The 24-year-old had been getting opportunities to start in center field with Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) on the shelf, but those reps will now likely be passed on to Ryan Waldschmidt and Jorge Barrosa.

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