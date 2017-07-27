Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Transferred to 60-day DL
Tomas (groin) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, in order to make room for John Ryan Murphy on the 40-man roster.
This won't have any affect on the timetable for Tomas's return, but was strictly done in order to give Murphy a spot on the roster following Arizona's trade (which sent Gabriel Moya to Minnesota) prior to Thursday's game against St. Louis. Tomas has yet to resume his rehab assignment after being diagnosed with a mild groin strain in early July, but once the outfielder is able to take the field, he shouldn't need more than a few games until he's back in the big leagues.
