Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Back in game action
Liberatore (forearm) struck out one batter in an inning of work Monday against the Rangers.
The southpaw was shut down last September due to left forearm tightness that lingered for much of the season. It seems like everything is back in working order, especially after the uneventful spring debut. Liberatore can now shift his focus on winning a low-leverage bullpen role in the big leagues.
