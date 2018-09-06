Adam Liberatore: Released by Dodgers
Liberatore was cut loose by the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Liberatore was released by the organization after being designated for assignment last week. He logged a 2.77 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB across 13 innings of relief for Los Angeles this year. He will look to latch on with another club before the end of the 2018 campaign.
