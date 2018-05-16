Liberatore (ankle) gave up one run on one hit while recording just one out in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

He was unavailable for three days with an ankle injury but was brought in to begin the bottom of the seventh inning and promptly gave up a double to Yadiel Rivera before getting J.B. Shuck out and being relieved by JT Chargois. Liberatore has a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and eight strikeouts in eight innings this season.