Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Designated for assignment
Liberatore was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Liberatore was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Ryan Madson, who was traded to the Dodgers from Washington on Friday. In 17 appearances with the big-league team this year, Liberatore has posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP but hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since June. He will be subject to waivers, but is set to remain with Triple-A Oklahoma City if he goes unclaimed.
