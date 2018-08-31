Liberatore was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Liberatore was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Ryan Madson, who was traded to the Dodgers from Washington on Friday. In 17 appearances with the big-league team this year, Liberatore has posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP but hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since June. He will be subject to waivers, but is set to remain with Triple-A Oklahoma City if he goes unclaimed.