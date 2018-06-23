Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Sent back to minors
Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Liberatore was the casualty to make room for the return of Clayton Kershaw (back). In 13 innings for the Dodgers this season, Liberatore has a 2.77 ERA, though his 22.2 percent strikeout rate is mediocre and his 14.8 percent walk rate is poor, suggesting that he was getting fairly lucky.
