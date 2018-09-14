Liberatore underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and faces a six-to-eight week timetable, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Liberatore is currently a free agent after being released by the Dodgers earlier this month. He expects to be fully recovered and with a new organization prior to spring training. Across 17 appearances with Los Angeles in 2018, he posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories