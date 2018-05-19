Liberatore was optioned down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Liberatore spent the last month at the major-league level, appearing in 12 games out of the Dodgers bullpen. During those outings, he logged a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in eight innings of relief. In a corresponding move, Tony Cingrani (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.