Verdugo will be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday's matchup against the Braves, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Verdugo pieced together a solid .280 average with six extra-base hits and three RBI through 14 games during his stint with the big club. With Yasiel Puig (oblique) set to return from the disabled list, Verdugo will be shipped back to the minor leagues.