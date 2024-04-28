Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs in Saturday's 15-3 win against the Brewers.

The Yankees offense came alive Saturday, and Verdugo led the way with a three-run homer in the opening inning. It was the outfielder's second straight game with a homer and his fourth long ball of the campaign. Verdugo started slow over the first couple weeks of the season with a .454 OPS through 10 games, but over the past three weeks he has a .350/.446/.600 slash line with six doubles, three homers and an 11:7 BB:K in 74 plate appearances.