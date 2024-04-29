The Yankees placed Verdugo (personal) on the paternity list Monday.

While he leaves the team to celebrate the birth of his child, Verdugo won't be available for Monday's series opener in Baltimore, and he'll most likely remain away for games Tuesday and Wednesday before he would need to be activated ahead of Thursday's series finale versus the Orioles. The Yankees are scheduled to face right-handed starting pitchers for each of their next three games, so the lefty-hitting Trammell could be a logical replacement for Verdugo in left field.