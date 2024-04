Verdugo went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored during Sunday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Verdugo played a key role in the Yankees' four-run fifth inning, plating Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton with a bases-loaded single before eventually coming around to score. Verdugo's runs batted in were his first since April 9 (10 games) despite him batting .306 with eight runs scored since.