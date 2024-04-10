Over his past six games, Verdugo is slashing .300/.417/.650 with two homers, four RBI and a 4:0 BB:K.

Verdugo went deep against Miami on Tuesday for his first long ball at home as a member of the Yankees. The outfielder started the season batting just 3-for-21 over his first six contests, but he's turned things around significantly since. The lefty batter has started all 12 games for the Yankees so far this season and is batting .385 (5-for-13) against southpaws versus just .143 (4-for-28) against right-handers.