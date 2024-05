Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Astros.

The 27-year-old got the rout started for the Yankees by launching a three-run homer off Justin Verlander in the bottom of the first inning. Verdugo has gone yard three times in his last eight games while batting .324 (11-for-34), and the surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .275/.362/.450 with five homers, one steal, 17 RBI and 19 runs in 34 contests.