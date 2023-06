Jackson was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Ryan Brasier, who is joining the Dodgers' bullpen ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Angels. Jackson, 27, has posted a 6.62 ERA in 17.2 innings this year at the MLB level and a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.