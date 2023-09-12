Jackson (1-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings against Washington. He struck out one.

A CJ Abrams home run plated two for the Nationals in the third, then Jackson was removed after laboring through the fourth in allowing two more runs on two hits and two walks. Jackson had been pitching well since arriving in Pittsburgh with a 2.92 ERA in his first 24.2 innings, but his ERA has jumped to 5.51 after allowing 10 runs in 8.1 innings over his last two starts. He'll look to rebound in his next appearance, currently scheduled to take place over the weekend in a home series against the Yankees.