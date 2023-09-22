Jackson will get the start for the Pirates in Friday's game at Cincinnati.
Jackson has been operating in a swingman role for Pittsburgh while posting a 4.82 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB across 37.1 innings. He threw 66 pitches over 4.1 innings of long relief in his last appearance Sunday versus the Yankees.
More News
-
Pirates' Andre Jackson: Allows four runs in defeat•
-
Pirates' Andre Jackson: Six earned runs Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Andre Jackson: Earns first career win•
-
Pirates' Andre Jackson: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Andre Jackson: Effective in bulk role•
-
Pirates' Andre Jackson: Strikes out six in defeat•