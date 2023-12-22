Jackson was designated for assignment Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Jackson split the 2023 season between the Pirates and Dodgers and worked as both a starter and reliever. All told, he managed a 4.99 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 61.1 innings in the majors, so he should be able to find a new opportunity in relatively short order.
