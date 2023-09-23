Jackson struck out two and gave up no hits and two walks over one scoreless inning in his start in Friday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

Jackson had been serving as a traditional starter or bulk reliever for the better part of the month, but he was deployed as more of an opener in Friday's contest. Though the Pirates didn't disclose Jackson was dealing with any reported injury, he tossed just one inning before he was lifted from the contest in favor of Luis Ortiz, who covered 3.2 innings of long relief. The Pirates have been running out a six-man rotation of late, so it's possible that Jackson ends up moving to the bullpen over the final week and a half of the season if manager Derek Shelton feels the team can get by with five starters.