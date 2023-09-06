Jackson (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on three hits and five walks over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Jackson retired the first nine Brewers he faced and managed to limit the fourth-inning damage to just one run after walking the bases loaded to start the frame. However, the wheels came off in the fifth when the 27-year-old was charged with five more runs on three hits and two walks. In Jackson's previous six appearances since returning to the big-league squad Aug. 5, he posted a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which is projected to be early next week versus the Nationals.